Man found hanging from tree

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified person was found hanging from a tree on the banks of Ryves canal near Ramavarappadu on Tuesday morning.According to the Patamata police, the incident might have taken place on Monday night, but it came to light the next day when locals of Ramavarappadu noticed the body of the unidentified person hanging from the tree and informed to police. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot. “We are suspecting that it is a case of suicide,” police said.