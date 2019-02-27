Modern abattoir proposal gathering dust in Vijayawada

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A modern slaughterhouse, proposed by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) at an estimated Rs 30 crore under Public Private Partnership (PPP) at Kabela in the city is awaiting the State government’s approval. Though a detailed project report (DPR) has been forwarded to the government, it has still not been approved.

When contacted, VMC veterinary assistant surgeon Dr A Sridhar told TNIE the existing slaughterhouse at Kabela centre has been handling about 400 sheep/goat per day and 40 bullocks per week. The need for modern abattoirs cropped up as the demand for meat has doubled up after more people started coming to Vijayawada, which was announced to be part of Amaravati.

Taking note of the issue, former municipal commissioner J Nivas mooted the project with an objective to prevent illegal slaughter of sheep and cattle and sale of unhygienic meat in Vijayawada.

In this regard, a Request for Proposal (RFP) was invited from various companies to renovate the existing slaughterhouse at Kabela centre under PPP mode. Kolkata-based ATK Engineering Service expertise consultancy in designing Modern Abattoir/Integrated Slaughter houses was entrusted the task of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) by VMC to take up the renovation works.

A few months ago, the firm had submitted the DPR to the civic body with modern facilities spreading over five acres of land for a lease period of 21 years. The same was forwarded to the government for its approval, he said, adding that existing slaughterhouse in the city will be demolished and a new structure will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

Once the DPR is approved, tenders will be floated and the eligible company will construct the modern abattoir within 18 months once the contract is awarded, Sridhar said. He added that modern machinery and storage godowns will also be developed to store the meat stocks to sell hygienic meat.