Home Cities Vijayawada

Modern abattoir proposal gathering dust in Vijayawada

Taking note of the issue, former municipal commissioner J Nivas mooted the project with an objective to prevent illegal slaughter of sheep and cattle and sale of unhygienic meat in Vijayawada.

Published: 27th February 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Slaughterhouse, abattoir
By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A modern slaughterhouse, proposed by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) at an estimated Rs 30 crore under Public Private Partnership (PPP) at Kabela in the city is awaiting the State government’s approval. Though a detailed project report (DPR) has been forwarded to the government, it has still not been approved.

When contacted, VMC veterinary assistant surgeon Dr A Sridhar told TNIE the existing slaughterhouse at Kabela centre has been handling about 400 sheep/goat per day and 40 bullocks per week. The need for modern abattoirs cropped up as the demand for meat has doubled up after more people started coming to Vijayawada, which was announced to be part of Amaravati.

Taking note of the issue, former municipal commissioner J Nivas mooted the project with an objective to prevent illegal slaughter of sheep and cattle and sale of unhygienic meat in Vijayawada.

In this regard, a Request for Proposal (RFP) was invited from various companies to renovate the existing slaughterhouse at Kabela centre under PPP mode. Kolkata-based ATK Engineering Service expertise consultancy in designing Modern Abattoir/Integrated Slaughter houses was entrusted the task of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) by VMC to take up the renovation works.

A few months ago, the firm had submitted the DPR to the civic body with modern facilities spreading over five acres of land for a lease period of 21 years. The same was forwarded to the government for its approval, he said, adding that existing slaughterhouse in the city will be demolished and a new structure will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

Once the DPR is approved, tenders will be floated and the eligible company will construct the modern abattoir within 18 months once the contract is awarded, Sridhar said. He added that modern machinery and storage godowns will also be developed to store the meat stocks to sell hygienic meat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada slaughterhouse Vijayawada abattoir Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp