Two more trains from March 7

In both directions, the trains will halt at Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu and other stations. 

Published: 27th February 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:00 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) will run two passenger special trains between Anakapalle and Guntur to clear the extra rush of passengers during conventions of hosanna ministries to be conducted between March 7 and 10 at Gorantla in Guntur.

These passenger  trains comprise 16 general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake van coaches. Train No.07225 Anakapalli-Guntur passenger special train will depart from Anakapalle at 7:30 pm on March 6 and chug into Guntur at 04:30 am the next day.

