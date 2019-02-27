Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC denies rumours, says Amaravati will remain capital

Amid reports that the YSRC, if voted to power, will shift the State capital to Donakonda, the Opposition party on Tuesday made it clear that Amaravati will remain as the capital.

Published: 27th February 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:00 AM

VIJAYAWADA: Amid reports that the YSRC, if voted to power, will shift the State capital to Donakonda, the Opposition party on Tuesday made it clear that Amaravati will remain as the capital.There were rumours that the YSRC will shift the capital city to Donakonda in an apparent bid to financially target the TDP leaders who have allegedly amassed vast extent of lands in the capital region to benefit from the development of the area. The rumours created concern among the locals as they feared that the development will stall if the capital is shifted to some other place.

In an apparent bid to put to rest the rumours, the first meeting of the party’s Manifesto Committee discussed the issue and made amply clear that Amaravati will remain as the State capital.“Amaravati is the capital of AP. There is no doubt in it and there should not be any room for rumours and apprehensions. The YSRC is committed to the development of the capital,’’ Manifesto Committee chairman Umareddy Venkateswarlu said after the meeting. He added that some vested interests are resorting to propaganda for political benefits. “We will include this (Amaravati as capital) also in our manifesto,’’ the senior leader said.

The Manifesto Committee also discussed the Special Category Status and other issues. “Our manifesto will include the promise that we will fight for SCS,’’ he said.Venkateswarlu said the manifesto will include the issues that came to the notice of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his marathon Praja Sankalpa Yatra across the 13 districts of the State and the party’s Navaratnalu.

YSRC Manifesto

Party will work towards resolving the CPS issue
Will include steps to resolve issues related to NRIs
Will look into existing pension scheme
Medical facilities like Aarogyasri, 104 and 108 will be made to reach people

