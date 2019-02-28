‘Campaigns failed to deter drivers from flouting rules’

phanindra papasani By

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the city police are heavily resorting to awareness campaigns to cut down on road accidents, it is the negligent motorists who not only drive on wrong side of roads, but also talk on their mobile phones while driving.

Despite the police imposing hefty fines and seizing vehicles of erring motorists, it seems that there has been little change in the public’s attitude towards driving as many, particularly youngsters, are still seen flouting these traffic norms.

The recent case of a 40-year-old city woman who was severely injured after a speeding two-wheeler hit her is a perfect example that shows how unsafe pedestrians are. Lakshmi (name changed) was hospitalised after the motorcycle, on the wrong side of road, hit her near Food Junction circle in BRTS Road on Wednesday. However, the police caught the motorcyclist only a few minutes later and filed a case against him.

On average, 10 such cases are reported in police stations across the city. According to the police, more than 500 were booked in recent times for wrong-side driving and talking on phones while on the go. Though there were no fatal accidents reported recently in the city, the cops observed that educated youths and employees topped in flouting the traffic rules.

According to DCP-Traffic A Ravi Shankar Reddy, seminars at educational institutes, campaigns and other novel initiatives to bring a change in the commuters did not yield positive results.

“People, especially young drivers, still talk on their mobile phones while driving and take the roads for granted. Despite repeating warning and imposing heavy fines, there is no deterrence among the erring drivers.”

