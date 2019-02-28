Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Campaigns failed to deter drivers from flouting rules’

The recent case of a 40-year-old city woman who was severely injured after a speeding two-wheeler hit her is a perfect example that shows how unsafe pedestrians are.

Published: 28th February 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the city police are heavily resorting to awareness campaigns to cut down on road accidents, it is the negligent motorists who not only drive on wrong side of roads, but also talk on their mobile phones while driving.

Despite the police imposing hefty fines and seizing vehicles of erring motorists, it seems that there has been little change in the public’s attitude towards driving as many, particularly youngsters, are still seen flouting these traffic norms.

The recent case of a 40-year-old city woman who was severely injured after a speeding two-wheeler hit her is a perfect example that shows how unsafe pedestrians are. Lakshmi (name changed) was hospitalised after the motorcycle, on the wrong side of road, hit her near Food Junction circle in BRTS Road on Wednesday. However, the police caught the motorcyclist only a few minutes later and filed a case against him.

On average, 10 such cases are reported in police stations across the city. According to the police, more than 500 were booked in recent times for wrong-side driving and talking on phones while on the go. Though there were no fatal accidents reported recently in the city, the cops observed that educated youths and employees topped in flouting the traffic rules.

According to DCP-Traffic A Ravi Shankar Reddy, seminars at educational institutes, campaigns and other novel initiatives to bring a change in the commuters did not yield positive results.

“People, especially young drivers, still talk on their mobile phones while driving and take the roads for granted. Despite repeating warning and imposing heavy fines, there is no deterrence among the erring drivers.”

Panel to hold more campaigns

More than 500 booked for wrong-side driving, talking on phones while driving
Police identify violators using CCTVs and send notices to their residences
Road Safety Committee to increase campaigns in coming days.
Police also keep a track on rash driving and riders  without helmets

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Driving Accidents Campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp