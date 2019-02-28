Home Cities Vijayawada

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu okays nominees for MLCs under MLA quota

He is also learnt to have finalised the party nominees including Samanthakami and Sivanath Reddy, kin of Marketing Minister C Adinarayana Reddy under Governor’s quota.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at last finalised the party nominees for MLCs under MLAs quota late on Wednesday night.

According to reliable sources, the CM cleared the names of Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, D Rama Rao, Andhra Pradesh non-governmental organisation (APNGO) former president P Ashok Babu and BT Naidu under MLAs quota. Immediately after returning from Delhi, he completed the exercise.

As Thursday being the last day for filling of nominations under MLAs quota, the four candidates will file papers that day.

