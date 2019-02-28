Home Cities Vijayawada

Exponential rise in viral fever cases in AP's Krishna district

Viral fever cases are continuing unabated in various parts of the Krishna district. Several such cases were reported from Pedana, Kankipadu, Nandigama mandals of the district.

Published: 28th February 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Viral fever cases are continuing unabated in various parts of the Krishna district. Several such cases were reported from Pedana, Kankipadu, Nandigama mandals of the district.

It may be noted since January, as many as 3,385 cases were tested for typhoid out of which 316 have tested positive. Similarly this year, almost 7,000 fever cases were registered as fevers of unknown origin, reflecting an increase of 20 per cent over last year. The district officials were, however, were quick to claim them as mere viral fevers.

The hospitals in the district have registered several number of viral fever cases, including malaria, dengue, typhoid, influenza and acute respiratory infections, which have increased abnormally from January till date. Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are considered as viral fevers by the hospitals.  

In a span of seven weeks this year, around 23,146 cases of acute respiratory infection and influenza cases were registered in the district. The officials said that the civic body was taking up measures in order to control mosquitoes, which have increased in the recent days, in affected areas.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is taking various preventive measures to control viral fever cases and vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, filaria and chikungunya in the city.
The government and private hospitals are flooded with hundreds of fever cases in the past two weeks. The general ward of new Vijayawada GGH is full of viral fever patients.

“We will soon launch awareness campaign to educate people by coordinating with staff of other departments. Though the viral fever cases have gone up, many cases of flu and food contamination have also been registered. At present, the situation has not gone out of control,” Dr I Ramesh, DMHO, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viral fever Flu outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp