Exponential rise in viral fever cases in AP's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Viral fever cases are continuing unabated in various parts of the Krishna district. Several such cases were reported from Pedana, Kankipadu, Nandigama mandals of the district.

It may be noted since January, as many as 3,385 cases were tested for typhoid out of which 316 have tested positive. Similarly this year, almost 7,000 fever cases were registered as fevers of unknown origin, reflecting an increase of 20 per cent over last year. The district officials were, however, were quick to claim them as mere viral fevers.

The hospitals in the district have registered several number of viral fever cases, including malaria, dengue, typhoid, influenza and acute respiratory infections, which have increased abnormally from January till date. Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are considered as viral fevers by the hospitals.

In a span of seven weeks this year, around 23,146 cases of acute respiratory infection and influenza cases were registered in the district. The officials said that the civic body was taking up measures in order to control mosquitoes, which have increased in the recent days, in affected areas.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is taking various preventive measures to control viral fever cases and vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, filaria and chikungunya in the city.

The government and private hospitals are flooded with hundreds of fever cases in the past two weeks. The general ward of new Vijayawada GGH is full of viral fever patients.

“We will soon launch awareness campaign to educate people by coordinating with staff of other departments. Though the viral fever cases have gone up, many cases of flu and food contamination have also been registered. At present, the situation has not gone out of control,” Dr I Ramesh, DMHO, said.