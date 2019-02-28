Home Cities Vijayawada

Food basket scheme for Tribals from March 1

In fact, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has formally launched the scheme on February 13.

Published: 28th February 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha directed the officials to commence the distribution food basket scheme to tribals from March 1. To provide nutritious food to tribals, the State government came up with the scheme to distribute food basket kits each worth Rs 532 free of cost to two lakh families in tribal areas.

Each food basket contains essential commodities such as redgram, ragi flour, jaggery, sunflower oil, double fortified salt.

Addressing the officials during the State-level coordination committee meet on Tribal Reform Yardstick (TRY) at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary instructed them to prepare a master plan to provide basic infrastructure facilities such as drinking water, roads, education and health to the tribals.

Punetha also wanted the officials to involve local public as well in the implementation of the government schemes.

Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) RP Sisodia, Commissioner (Women and Child) H Arun Kumar and other officials were also present.

