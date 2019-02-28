Home Cities Vijayawada

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moves into capital house 

Newly-built house of YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli near Vijayawada I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moved into his newly-constructed residence at Tadepalle in the capital area of Amaravati on Wednesday. The party’s State headquarters will also function from the same premises.

Jagan along with wife Bharati performed the housewarming ritual and entered the house at the auspicious muhurat of 8.19 am. Jagan’s family members including mother Vijayamma, sister Sharmila and her husband Anil and a host of party leaders were present on the occasion.

Though Jagan was supposed to move into the new house on February 14, it was delayed due to the ill health of some of his family members. By moving to Amaravati, Jagan now can counter the criticism of his rivals that the YSRC chief is not ready to move to Amaravati and that his party is planning shift the capital to Donakonda, if it comes to power.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan will not reside in AP if he does not have a palace. “He didn’t shift from Hyderabad all these years and finally came here after constructing a palace here,’’ Naidu said.

Naidu also described the YSRC as a “palace party” and alleged that Reddy lacks sincerity in public service. Naidu also found fault with the YSRC for mentioning Amaravati as the capital city in the party manifesto at a time when the TDP government is taking up to Rs 50,000 crore worth development works in Amaravati.

Amanchi, Hitesh join YSRC

Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan and Daggubati Hitesh Chenchuram, son of former union ministers Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and D Purandeswari (BJP), joined the YSRC in the presence of the YSRC chief on Wednesday.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp