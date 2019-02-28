Home Cities Vijayawada

Kuchipudi dancers regale audience in Vijayawada

Kuchipudi performances by B Swarnalatha and KSSV Nikhitha at Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati here on Wednesday kept the audience at the edge of their seats.

A Kuchipudi dancer performs in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kuchipudi performances by B Swarnalatha and KSSV Nikhitha at Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati here on Wednesday kept the audience at the edge of their seats. The dances were performed as part of the monthly programme ‘Nayasravanthi’ organised jointly by Culture Centre and Srnivasa Farms.

Nikhitha, a disciple of Natyacharya Bhagavathula Seetarama Sarma, Pasumarthi venkateswara Sarma and M Surendranath, has excelled in ‘Abhinaya’ or the emotions in the dance form. Swarnalatha, a disciple of Natyacharya Vempati China Satyam and Vedamatham Radheshyam, has given more than 200 performances across the country.

On the day, Nikhtiha performed ‘Vinayaka Kautvam’–a Kuchipudi fusion in which she praised Lord Ganesha by showcasing his various poses–and Jayadeva’s Ashtapadi - Kuru Yadunandana in Bindavan Saranga Raga in which she depicted the ‘eight-steps’ referred in the Bhagavad Gita.

This was followed by Swarnalatha’s Manyana Thirtha’s Tarangam - Govardhana Giridhara in Raga Malika, where she showed how Lord Krishna lifted mountain ‘Govardhan’ in his finger.

