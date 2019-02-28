NHRC seeks report on stripping and thrashing of East Godavari woman, daughter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a serious view of the alleged assault on a middle-aged woman and her 11-year-old daughter after they were stripped and tied to a tree at Bikkavolu village of East Godavari on Monday.

Following a petition filed in this regard, the human rights commission took up the case on Wednesday and directed the State police to take stringent action against those who perpetrated the outrage. The Commission also asked Bikkavolu police to submit a report on the incident at the earliest.

Honorary president of AP Balala Hakkula Sangham (APBHS) Achyutha Rao on Tuesday took up the issue with the NHRC by filing a petition on behalf of the victims and requested it to take action against her neighbour N Solomon Raju and his family members for assaulting the woman and her daughter.

The victim, Nidigatla Mangaveni, a resident of Dalit colony in the village, questioned Raju and his wife Sesharatnam for dumping garbage in front of her house.

During the argument, Solomon Raju, his wife and their three children - Chaitanya, Vinay and Priyanka - thrashed the woman and her daughter when the latter came to her mother’s rescue. Raju is a bank manager.

“Those who were involved in the attack should be punished. Such incidents should not be tolerated,” said Achyutha Rao.

Similar case against accused in 2016

A heated argument ensued between the victim, Nidigatla Mangaveni, and her neighbour Solomon Raju and his wife over garbage dumping. The couple along with their three children thrashed the woman and her daughter. A similar complaint lodged against Raju in 2016 is still pending, police said.