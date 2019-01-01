10 mega events lined up in first quarter of 2019

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State tourism department is aiming to make 2019 a successful year as it has enhanced its revenue target and planning more international events.It is mulling to revamp its strategy for organising the F1H2O powerboat racing that it plans to hold even this year; aquabike racing and regatta will be part of the celebrations on the occasion.

Not only this, but the department also held other mega-events such as air shows, a global music and dance festival, social media summit awards ceremony and many others in 2018. This year, the officials are mulling to carry on the practice and organise similar events.

The AP Tourism Authority (APTA) conducted five mega-events in 2018-19 and will hold 10 more such events – some of which are World Spiritual Fest in Tirupati, Global Shanti in Vijayawada, Lepakshi Utsavam in Anantapur and Araku Balloon Festival – in the first quarter of this year. The total budget for these events is Rs 60 crore.

The tourism department is also planning four new resorts and three academies for scuba diving, skydiving and adventure sports. Speaking to TNIE, Srinivasarao, Chief Marketing Manager of APTA, said: “We are content with the things we achieved in 2018. Our focus is to make this year more colourful and adventurous. As part of it, we will be introducing aquabike race for the first time in Amaravati and a week-long celebration for the next installment of F1H2O race.”

Meanwhile, the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), officials claimed they achieved the target revenue for 2018-19. They said their target revenue was `125 crore and they have achieved more than 96 per cent of it already.

“In 2018, we had maximum growth, which motivated us to increase the revenue target to Rs 145 crore for the new year. Our marketing strategy helped us a lot; 60 per cent of the revenue is from hotels and resorts,” Himanshu Shukla, Managing Director of APTDC, said.

Shukla added the Centre-funded projects, PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan, will be completed in 2019.

“As far as infrastructure works are concerned, three ropeways are scheduled to come up at Gandikota in Kadapa, Kotappakonda in Guntur and Chintapalli in Vizianagaram. Similarly, at Bhavani island, a park is being developed. To boost tourism, four new resorts at BV Palem near Tada, Seethampeta in Srikakulam, Lambasingi and Maredumilli forest area will also come up,” he added.

The officials are making efforts to set up a scuba diving academy at Chintapalli, Vizianagaram, a skydiving school at Rushikonda and an adventure sports training institute at Gandikota.The department has identified 15 tourist locations where infrastructure facilities will be improved.