75K have darshan of Kanaka Durga on Day 3 of deeksha viramana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees on the third day of the ongoing Bhavani Deeksha Viramana here on Monday. More than 75,000 devotees had darshan of the presiding deity.

The queue lines erected from Canal Road to Indrakeeladri prasadam counters on Arjuna Street witnessed a heavy rush of devotees as many of them preferred to relinquish their deeksha before January 1. Police and security personnel were deployed at the temple in large numbers to ensure a hassle-free darshan for the devotees. The temple officials said that the 41-day or 21-day Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment will conclude on Wednesday with a performance of ‘Poornahuti’ at the specially designed ‘homa kundam’, used by devotees to drop their ‘Irumudi’.

Even as the last day of relinquishment is scheduled to be January 2, officials are making arrangements to handle devotees rush after the annual ritual too.

Dress code for devotees from Tuesday

To preserve the sanctity of the temple, officials of Kanaka Durga Temple will implement a new dress code for devotees from Tuesday. Devotees wearing modern outfits will not be allowed to enter the hill shrine. Women devotees will have to wear saris or salwar kameez, while dhoti or pants and shirts will be the dress code for men, temple EO V Koteswaramma said, adding that special stalls have been arranged at the shrine to provide these to the devotees