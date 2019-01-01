Home Cities Vijayawada

Acting HC Chief Justice inspects interim court in Vijayawada

After getting farewell from advocates at Hyderabad High Court, Justice C Praveen Kumar, who was appointed as Chief Justice of AP high court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After getting farewell from advocates at Hyderabad High Court, Justice C Praveen Kumar, who was appointed as Chief Justice of AP high court along with 10 other judges, arrived in Vijayawada on Monday evening.

Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, Collector B Lakshmikantham, police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and advocates of Bezawada Bar Association gave a warm welcome to the Chief Justice at Hotel Novotel.

