APEDB gets Gold Award at Skoch Summit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) won the Gold Award for being the best organization in India for Investment Promotion & Project Facilitation at the 55th Skoch Summit, held in New Delhi.

The award was received by J Krishna Kishore, CEO, APEDB and Bhavna Saxena, Special Commissioner, APEDB.

The jury appreciated APEDB for contributing towards a pragmatic policy regime, acting as a nodal agency for engaging with foreign governments, embassies, multilateral and bilateral agencies and trade associations, and for providing sustained and dynamic feedback to the executing departments. “The Skoch award to APEDB is a testimony to the excellent work being done by the board to promote AP as the foremost destination for investments.”