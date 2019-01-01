Home Cities Vijayawada

APPSC notification out for 1,386 posts

The eligibility criteria varies from notification to notification, but for majority of the posts, graduation is the eligibility.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending a New Year gift to the unemployed, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Monday released seven notifications for filling 1,386 Group 1 and Group 2 and other vacant posts in various departments.

The notifications were issued for filling the posts of Group 1 and Group 2 services,  lecturers in government polytechnic colleges, lecturers in government degree colleges, fisheries development officer, assistant inspector of fisheries and deputy executive information engineers.

The eligibility criteria varies from notification to notification, but for majority of the posts, graduation is the eligibility. Students with BSc and a few other degrees are eligible to apply Group 2 posts, while specialisation and NET qualification is required for lecturer posts.

The candidates aged between 18 years to 42 years are eligible to apply for these posts. The aspirants can apply online. The proforma application is available on the commission’s website (https://psc.ap.gov.in).

