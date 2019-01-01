APSRTC staff to go on strike after January 13 seeking pay revision

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Think twice, while planning your return journey in APRTC buses after Sankranthi vacation as the Employees Union (EU) , recognised union of the corporation, has decided to go on strike after January 13 to exert pressure on the management for the implementation of new pay revision from April 1, 2017 and 17 other demands. EU president YV Rao, general secretary P Damodar Rao and other leaders gave strike notice to RTC chairperson Varla Ramaiah and vice-chairperson and managing director NV Surendra Babu at RTC House here on Monday.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) will be constituted with other unions at EU State office at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) on January 4 to discuss the future course of action.Damodar said that as per the norms, pay revision should be announced every four years. But it was delayed during earlier National Mazdoor Union (NMU) rule on the pretext that the corporation is suffering losses and provided 19 per cent Interim Relief (IR) with effect from August 1.

“After EU came into power in September, we have submitted a memorandum to the higher authorities with 91 demands. There were no indication from management in accepting the long-pending demands of the staff, which is forcing us to go on strike,” YV Rao said.

Insurance cover for RTC staff

With effect from January 1, the APSRTC Employees Thrift and Credit Co-operative Society Limited will provide accidental insurance cover of `5 lakh for the members enrolled in the society. The details of the insurance will be informed to the staff.