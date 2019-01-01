Grounding of MSMEs crosses 200 per cent

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Focus laid on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector by the State government in 2018 has helped in grounding of 282 per cent of units. Against the target of 4,553 units in the current fiscal, as many as 12,857 MSME units were grounded by the end of November.

Post bifurcation, the government focused on industry sector to attract huge investments and providing employment to people. After organising a series of partnership summits and participat ing in national and international fora, the government succeeded in attracting several large-scale industries with huge investments.But, as it is the MSMEs, where there is a lot of scope for more employment with less investments, the government gave more focus on the sector.

As per the data available with the Industries department, out of the 30,349 MSME units set up from 2014, nearly 40 per cent of them were established in 2018 alone as a result of the government implementing dedicated policies for development of the MSME sector.In this year, the government’s ambition to set up an MSME Park in every Assembly constituency was realised and 31 such parks were set up across 1,317 acres of land at a cost of Rs 270.43 crore.

Though the number of employment generated through MSMEs stood at 61,646 in the nine months of the 2018, it is believed that the number will swell further by the time the financial year ends.While Chittoor district topped the table with grounding of 1,071 MSME units as against the target of 273, Guntur followed suit with 1,114 units against the target of 455.

Speaking to TNIE, an official of the industries department said Kurnool (227%), Anantapur (194%), Kadapa (166%), Prakasam (163%), Krishna (124%) and Vizianagaram (104%) achieved more than the target in terms of grounding units. Five districts, including Nellore (97%), Srikakulam (93%), East Godavari (86%), Visakhapatnam (82%) and West Godavari (82%), stood on the bottom of the table.

Stating that the number of MSMEs to come up in the State is set to grow, he said the government has decided to accord priority to MSME sector in 2019 and set to spread establishment of MSME parks in major panchayats after completing the process of setting up MSME parks in all the 175 Assembly constituencies.