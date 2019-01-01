Home Cities Vijayawada

New GM for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: M Umashankar Kumar of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers has relinquished charge as Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway and took over as the new General Manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Secunderabad on Monday.

Umashankar Kumar, who belongs to the 1997 batch of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers, is a graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering from College of Engineering, Osmania University, Hyderabad. He has undergone a professional training programme in Public-Private Partnership from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore.

