Rs 3,675 crore released for industry in four years: CM Chandrababu Naidu

He  reiterated that despite non-cooperation from the Centre, the State was growing with its own efforts.

Published: 01st January 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

CM N Chandrababu Naidu offering a piece of cake to DGP RP Thakur during a felicitation programme at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Releasing a white paper on industry, employment and skill development on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said industries and service sectors will play a key role in creation of wealth and development of economy.

Emphasising the need for rapid growth in industry and sectors in the State, he said that 55 per cent employment rate was achieved in agricultural sector and the same should be achieved in industrial and service sectors to increase per capita income.

He reiterated that despite non-cooperation from the Centre, the State was growing with its own efforts. Despite the State witnessing growth in industry sector post-bifurcation, denial of Special Category Status (SCS) by the Centre has hampered its further progress.

Stating that by enacting Public Service Delivery Guarantee Act in 2017 and a single desk portal to provide 69 services from 19 departments to encourage tourism, he said his government had released Rs 3,675 crore, including Rs 1,816 crore for MSME units, to trigger industrial growth since June 2014.

Naidu said partnership summits were conducted in Visakhapatnam on three occasions to attract investments. As a result, several industries came forward to set up their units in AP, including in food processing sector, he said, listing out various industries that set up shop in the State.

The Chief Minister said the government has been developing three industrial nodes, including at Krishnapatnam, Orvakal and Hindupur in Rayalaseema region. Industrial corridors will be developed at Visakhapatnam, Srikalahasti, Machilipatnam and Donakonda and  mega food parks will be developed at Vizianagaram, Kadapa and Chittoor. Over 650 acres of lands were allotted for mega seed park in Kurnool district, mega industrial park in Kadapa and Fintech Valley in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister said that the government has been providing uninterrupted power supply to industries. The industrial power usage reached 3,321 units during 2017 to 18, which is almost double to the consumption in 2014 to 15. Stating that flight services will be introduced from Dagadarthi and Kuppam soon, Naidu said pharma sector would be developed in Orvakal and textiles in Nagari.The Chief Minister said foundation would be laid for Ramayapatnam airport and paper mill in Prakasam district on January 9.

Details of project in past four years
2,622 No. of projects
810  Gone into production
1,211 Civil works under progress
Rs 15,48,743 crore Committed investment
7.70 lakh Employment realised
32,35,916  Committed employment

‘Convince Centre’
Reacting to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandarasekhar Rao writing a letter to the Centre on SCS to AP, Naidu urged Jagan to convince the Centre to accord SCS to AP.

