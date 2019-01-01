Home Cities Vijayawada

SCR launches Rail Sathi App to assist passengers

The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has unveiled Rail Sathi mobile Application aimed at providing end-to-end train travel assistance to passengers.

Railway track used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has unveiled Rail Sathi mobile Application aimed at providing end-to-end train travel assistance to passengers. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjayulu formally launched the App at his office here on Monday. Disclosing the details of the App, he said that its the first digital initiative of Vijayawada Railway Division over Indian Railways as a pilot project.

The App is co-created with technology partner Thingtronics Innovations Pvt Limited, which guides the passenger to various station amenities. Passengers can download the app from Google Play Store and avail services such as navigation from their residence to station, indoor navigation to station amenities (such as waiting halls, toilets, booking counters, ticket vending machines, RO water, ladies waiting halls, retiring rooms and restaurants etc).

Soon this will provide navigation services right up to your coach, he said. Users will also get personalised notifications about train delays, cancellations, seat upgradations and file complaints on the App. It also provides access to women helpline, wheelchair booking.

