Ups and downs of Polavaram project

VIJAYAWADA: Significant strides were made in the execution of the multi-purpose Polavaram project in 2018 with the completion of several key components. The project has entered a crucial phase now. The State government is determined to complete the spillway works of the project before the onset of monsoon and release water to canals through gravity for irrigation purpose.

In 2018, the most important development in construction of the project was completion of diaphragm wall (1,396.6 metres in length), completion of gallery, commencement of the installation of 48 radial gates, completion of jet grouting and commencement of works of cofferdam (upstream) and completion of significant amount of concrete works and canal works.

After Navayuga Construction Company took over the execution of the project from Transstroy in February 2018, the project went on a fast-track mode. Though there has been not much progress in clearance of the revised DPR (detailed project report) of Polavaram in spite of assurance from Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Polavaram in August 2018, there has been no stopping of works.

The State government, apart from posting a group of officials in New Delhi to clarify doubts on revised estimates and revised DPR, has submitted more than a truckload of papers with clarifications.The major portion of the concrete works of the spillway channel was completed in 2018. Out of total 36.79 lakh cubic metres of concreting for spillway, stilling basin and spill channel, 21.30 lakh cubic metres were completed. While only 4,68,233 cubic metres of concrete works were done till December 2017, a total 16,60,302 cubic metres of concreting was done from January 2018 to December 2018, which is crucial for the completion of the project on time.

“Now, we have entered a crucial phase and are striving to provide water to ayacut under Polavaram before the onset of monsoon. Six per cent of the cofferdam on upstream of Godavari has been completed till date. Cofferdam on downstream of the dam will commence in the second week of January. We will complete cofferdam works by May 15 and divert the river through the spillway and release the water to canals by June-end,” explained Polavaram chief engineer V Sridhar.

The most challenging task before the project engineers is the diversion of the river through spillway and cofferdams. “Only after the river is diverted, the works of the earth cum rockfill dam could be taken up. The entire works of ECR dam have to be completed in one go and it is even more challenging. We have targeted to complete the works by December 2019,” he said.

Described as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, the Polavaram project, once completed, will provide irrigation water to 75.38 lakh acres of land in 13 districts of the State. Out of them, 32.2 lakh acres will be new ayacut.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his 84th virtual inspection and review of the project, has directed the officials concerned to submit a district-wise report on the land to be brought under irrigation under Polavaram project.

As much as 80 TMC of water diverted to Krishna river through Right Main Canal will help in providing water to drought-prone Rayalaseema district. It will provide 7.32 tmc of water to Vizag and 16.12 tmc for industries in Vizag region. Further, 28.5 lakh people in 540 villages will get drinking water. Odisha will get 5 tmc of water while Chattisgarh will get 1.5 tmc. As on date, 63.27 per cent of the total project works have been completed while the headworks progress has been 52.78 per cent, canal connectivity - 60.09 per cent, right main canal - 90 per cent, left main canal - 66.77 per cent.