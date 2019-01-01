Vigilance and Enforcement submits penalties worth Rs 230 crore to government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials submitted around Rs 230 crore to the State government collected in the form of penalties for tax evasion and illegal transportation of goods in 2018.

Releasing the statistics of the division’s annual review on Monday, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) Harshavardan Raja said the Vijayawada division brought operational changes and administrative lapses in the government schemes by observing systemic improvement programmes.

Explaining the Vijayawada division’s achievements, Raja said punitive action was initiated against 65 food units, which flouted rules and put public health at risk. “In our inspections on food joints, multiplexes and hotels, we came to know that concerned management and traders violated rules and some indulged in corrupt practices such as usage of artificial colours, adulterated ghee and oils, misbranding and others. We also inspected social welfare hostels and streamlined the administrative lapses,” he said.

The officials also noticed that 152 fake pensioners in the district had cheated the government to the tune of Rs 1 crore. “Around 51 bank managers belong to nine banks, 101 fake suppliers and 152 fake beneficiaries were identified and referred to the concerned department for further action. Raja also asserted that stringent action would be taken against errant and fake drug dealers and pharmacies selling expired medicines.