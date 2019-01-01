Home Cities Vijayawada

Vigilance and Enforcement submits penalties worth Rs 230 crore to government

Explaining the Vijayawada division’s achievements, Raja said punitive action was initiated against 65 food units, which flouted rules and put public health at risk.

Published: 01st January 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials submitted around Rs 230 crore to the State government collected in the form of penalties for tax evasion and illegal transportation of goods in 2018.

Releasing the statistics of the division’s annual review on Monday, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) Harshavardan Raja said the Vijayawada division brought operational changes and administrative lapses in the government schemes by observing systemic improvement programmes.

Explaining the Vijayawada division’s achievements, Raja said punitive action was initiated against 65 food units, which flouted rules and put public health at risk. “In our inspections on food joints, multiplexes and hotels, we came to know that concerned management and traders violated rules and some indulged in corrupt practices such as usage of artificial colours, adulterated ghee and oils, misbranding and others. We also inspected social welfare hostels and streamlined the administrative lapses,” he said.

The officials also noticed that 152 fake pensioners in the district had cheated the government to the tune of Rs 1 crore. “Around 51 bank managers belong to nine banks, 101 fake suppliers and 152 fake beneficiaries were identified and referred to the concerned department for further action. Raja also asserted that stringent action would be taken against errant and fake drug dealers and pharmacies selling expired medicines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vigilance and Enforcement Harshavardan Raja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp