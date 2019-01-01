VMC to sustain development works in 2019

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After achieving the top rank in Swachh Survekshan-2018 under one lakh population category, and being ranked ninth in the country under Ease of Living Index by Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs (MoUHA), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is leaving no stone unturned to replicate the same in 2019 by taking up various new infrastructure projects.

Denizens are looking forward to the completion of long-pending storm water drain works and also a better underground drainage system in addition to the various other initiatives which the VMC would be taking up with the Critical Infrastructure Investment Plan (CIIP) funds sanctioned by the State government.

The year 2019 is also likely to be the year which will mark the inauguration of two major flyovers — Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle. Apart form these flyovers, which will ease the traffic congestion in the city, the VMC is also proposing a road under the bridge at Madhura Nagar. The problem of lack of graveyards in city is also likely to be solved as the VMC is planning to spend more than Rs 9 crore to address the issue.

Also, before hosting two international events in the city back to back, impetus was given to its beautification and in future too, VMC plans to invest approximately Rs 1 crore on the horticulture sector.

According to the civic body officials, the State Government has extended financial support to a tune of Rs 134.2 crore under the Critical Infrastructure Investment Plan (CIIP). All these works, expected to be completed in a year, are going to commence by mid-January.

Due to implementation of various infrastructure projects, Vijayawada has witnessed steady development, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said, adding that he is confident that the works will be continued in the next year too.

Talking about VMC’s initiatives, he said that the civic body had designed proposals to establish a plant at Ajith Singh Nagar to manufacture bricks of plastic wastes. In February, a team of representatives from Hamburg, Germany, will visit the city to conduct a study for implementing Urban Mobility (bicycle sharing) and revamp the canal bunds through developing greenery and making them accessible to public, he added.

However, people still complain that the pace of some long-pending projects, such as development of alternate roads for preventing traffic congestion on the major roads like Mahatma Gandhi Road and Eluru Road, Storm Water Drain works and Underground Drainage (UGD) works, are not up to the mark.

‘Vijayawada witnessing steady development’

