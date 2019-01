10 specials between Jabalpur, Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To clear extra rush of passengers, 10 special trains will be run between Jabalpur–Tirunelveli via Vijayawada and Renigunta. These trains will comprise AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.Train No. 02194 Jabalpur–Tirunelveli Weekly Special Train will depart Jabalpur at 9.30 am on January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Thursdays) and arrive at Tirunelveli at 4.45 pm on Saturdays.

26 special trains between Vizag, Secunderabad

Train No.08501 Vizag-Secunderabad Weekly Special Train will depart Vizag at 11 pm on Jan 8, 15, 22 and 29 and February 5, 12, 19 and 26 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26 and arrive at Secunderabad at 12 pm the next day. En route, Train No.08502 Secunderabad-Vizag Weekly Special Train will depart Secunderabad at 4:30 pm on January 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and February 6, 13, 20 and 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27.