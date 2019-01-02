Home Cities Vijayawada

70K Bhavani devotees visit Durga temple on 4th day

Around 70,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri hill during the ongoing Bhavani Deeksha Viramana, which reached fourth day on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 70,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri hill during the ongoing Bhavani Deeksha Viramana, which reached fourth day on Tuesday.Temple officials said a majority of Bhavani devotees did not relinquish their deeksha as Tuesdays are considered ‘inauspicious’.

Inspite of this, the temple witnessed huge rush of devotees on the occasion of New Year.AP DGP RP Thakur, along with his family members, also visited the shrine. He was accorded a traditional welcome and presented a portrait of the presiding deity and Laddu Prasadam.Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements are being made by temple officials for ‘Purnahuti’, marking the conclusion of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana on Wednesday.

