Home Cities Vijayawada

Bids invited for HappyNest

With all the flats of HappyNest being booked (the housing project for public in Amaravati), the APCRDA has initiated the process of identifying the developer for executing the project.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With all the flats of HappyNest being booked (the housing project for public in Amaravati), the APCRDA has initiated the process of identifying the developer for executing the project. The authority on Tuesday issued a notice inviting tenders for building 1,200 flats at Nelapadu village.

According to the notice, the estimated cost of the project is `628 crore. “The interested developers can file the bids from January 5 to 28. We expect to finalise the contractor by February and immediately launch the works,” an official explained. While the expected time for the project execution is three years, APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said the authority was trying to complete the construction in 24 months.
For the record, the HappyNest project offered both two and three bedroom flats with a plinth area ranging between 1,290 and 2,700 sft for a base price of `3,492 per sft. The 1,200 flats will be coming up in 12 G+18 towers, which will be developed in 14.4 acres at Nelapadu village with all modern amenities.

Due to positive response to the project from the public, the authority was directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to go for two more similar projects, on which the officials are said to be working.
The authority has also floated a Request For Proposal (RFP) to engage architects for the design and development of the proposed Information Technology (IT) Tower.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp