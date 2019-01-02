Bids invited for HappyNest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With all the flats of HappyNest being booked (the housing project for public in Amaravati), the APCRDA has initiated the process of identifying the developer for executing the project. The authority on Tuesday issued a notice inviting tenders for building 1,200 flats at Nelapadu village.

According to the notice, the estimated cost of the project is `628 crore. “The interested developers can file the bids from January 5 to 28. We expect to finalise the contractor by February and immediately launch the works,” an official explained. While the expected time for the project execution is three years, APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said the authority was trying to complete the construction in 24 months.

For the record, the HappyNest project offered both two and three bedroom flats with a plinth area ranging between 1,290 and 2,700 sft for a base price of `3,492 per sft. The 1,200 flats will be coming up in 12 G+18 towers, which will be developed in 14.4 acres at Nelapadu village with all modern amenities.

Due to positive response to the project from the public, the authority was directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to go for two more similar projects, on which the officials are said to be working.

The authority has also floated a Request For Proposal (RFP) to engage architects for the design and development of the proposed Information Technology (IT) Tower.