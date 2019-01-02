Book festival draws huge crowds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 30th edition of Navyandhra Book Festival organised by Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) in association with NTR Trust and Department of Language and Culture was kick-started on a grand note at Swaraj Maidan here on Tuesday. This year around 300 stalls were put up at the venue.

Professor Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who participated as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the book fair, unveiled his book titled ‘Modern South India’ on the dais named after popular Telugu novelist Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani. Assembly Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad presided over the session. ‘’Vijayawada has produced great literary personalities and I am fortunate to release my book at the book fair here. My book focuses on the uniqueness of South India as a geographic and cultural entity,’’ Rajmohan Gandhi said.

The newly released book will help the South Indians know about the diversified cultures and traditions of their neighbouring states.Explaining about his association with Mahatma Gandhi, he said that Mahatma Gandhi awakened people through his writings during freedom struggle. Due to power outage, Rajmohan Gandhi had to cut short his speech.

Earlier, Rajmohan Gandhi released a book authored by Vijaya Bhaskar marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.Kolakaluri Enoch shared his experiences as a writer coming from a downtrodden section. He appreciated the efforts of publishers in keeping the literature alive through the ages. The VBFS members has appealed to Mayor Koneru Sreedhar to provide 300 yards of land for expanding their society’s library and to put an end for parking woes of booklovers thronging the premises.

Responding to their plea, Sreedhar said that he has no authority to allocate land for any society or individuals in the city limits and requested them to approach the State government in this regard.

He further said that he would discuss the issue in the upcoming civic body council meeting scheduled to be held on January 31.

Chief Electoral Officer RP Sisodia, Padma Shri awardee Kolakaluri Enoch, Rajmohan Gandhi’s wife Usha Gandhi, Department of Language and Culture director Vijaya Bhaskar, District Collector B Lakshmikantham, book festival coordinator Vijaya Kumar, Vijayawada Book Festival Society secretary K Lakshmaiah and others were present on the occasion.

