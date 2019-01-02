Home Cities Vijayawada

Book festival draws huge crowds

The newly released book will help the South Indians know about the diversified cultures and traditions of their neighbouring states.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

People at The New Indian Express stall at the book festival at PWD Grounds in Vijayawada on Tuesday; Prof Rajmohan Gandhi (second from right) releases his book during the inaugural session | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 30th edition of Navyandhra Book Festival organised by Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) in association with NTR Trust and Department of Language and Culture was kick-started on a grand note at Swaraj Maidan here on Tuesday. This year around 300 stalls were put up at the venue.

Professor Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who participated as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the book fair, unveiled his book titled ‘Modern South India’ on the dais named after popular Telugu novelist Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani. Assembly Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad presided over the session. ‘’Vijayawada has produced great literary personalities and I am fortunate to release my book at the book fair here. My book focuses on the uniqueness of South India as a geographic and cultural entity,’’ Rajmohan Gandhi said.

The newly released book will help the South Indians know about the diversified cultures and traditions of their neighbouring states.Explaining about his association with Mahatma Gandhi, he said that Mahatma Gandhi awakened people through his writings during freedom struggle. Due to power outage, Rajmohan Gandhi had to cut short his speech.

Earlier, Rajmohan Gandhi released a book authored by Vijaya Bhaskar marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.Kolakaluri Enoch shared his experiences as a writer coming from a downtrodden section. He appreciated the efforts of publishers in keeping the literature alive through the ages. The VBFS members has appealed to Mayor Koneru Sreedhar to provide 300 yards of land for expanding their society’s library and to put an end for parking woes of booklovers thronging the premises.

Responding to their plea, Sreedhar said that he has no authority to allocate land for any society or individuals in the city limits and requested them to approach the State government in this regard.
He further said that he would discuss the issue in the upcoming civic body council meeting scheduled to be held on January 31.

Chief Electoral Officer RP Sisodia, Padma Shri awardee Kolakaluri Enoch, Rajmohan Gandhi’s wife Usha Gandhi, Department of Language and Culture director Vijaya Bhaskar, District Collector B Lakshmikantham, book festival coordinator Vijaya Kumar, Vijayawada Book Festival Society  secretary K Lakshmaiah and others were present on the occasion.

Land sought for library expansion

VBFS members appeal to the Mayor to provide 300 yards of land for expanding library
Mayor promises to discuss the issue in the upcoming civic body council meeting scheduled to be held on January 31

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp