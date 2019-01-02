Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Naidu writes to Rajnath, Sushma for release of AP fishermen from Pakistan

On November 29 last year, fishermen of Srikakulam district,  who migrated to Gujarat, were arrested by the Pakistan Coast Guards when they went fishing in the Arabian sea.

Image of fishermen used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday wrote letters to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj appealing them to take steps for safe release of 22 fishermen from Srikakulam, arrested by the Pakistan Coast Guards on the charges of entering Pakistan territorial waters.

Stating that the fishermen migrated to Gujarat in search of livelihood and their families remained orphans following their arrest, the Chief Minister appealed to the Centre to ensure the release of the fishermen at the earliest. The Chief Minister said the Andhra Pradesh government has already extended financial assistance of Rs 22 lakh (Rs 2 lakh each) to the families of the fishermen.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the new year, the Chief Minister signed the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) file to release funds to a tune of Rs 53.64 crore, including Rs 34.50 crore towards reimbursing CMRF and Rs 19.14 crore towards letters of credit.

Out of the 7,386 applications received from people seeking aid for medical treatment, the government has cleared 6,207 applications.

Chandrababu Naidu

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp