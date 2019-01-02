EC drive to clear air on EVM ‘tampering’

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when doubts were being raised over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by various political leaders including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Election Commission is all set to take up first level checking (FLC) to clear the air on functioning of the machines.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RP Sisodia, as part of the FLC, which will commence in three districts from Wednesday, each and every EVM will be tested in front of representatives of political parties. Political parties can select the EVM and verify it’s functioning. They can also organise mock polling and verify whether the votes are getting polled to the right candidates or not.

Speaking to TNIE, the CEO said the Election Commission would make all efforts to sensitise voters and clear the doubts of political parties.Ruling out the possibility of tampering of EVMs, he said that the argument of political parties with regard to EVM tampering was illogical. “Except replacement of chip or machine, there is no option for tampering the EVMs,” he said and added that this is possible only when a EVM is left unattended.

When asked whether there is a possibility for counting Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), he said in case of complaints from the candidates or agents against the functioning of a particular EVM, the EC will order counting of the VVPAT, but will not count that for all the EVMs. Irrespective of complaints, counting of VVPAT of one of the EVM in constituency-level will be done randomly, he added.