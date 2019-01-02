Home Cities Vijayawada

Euphoric millennials welcome 2019 in style

People of Vijayawada left no stone unturned in welcoming 2019 with fervour and gaiety.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People of Vijayawada left no stone unturned in welcoming 2019 with fervour and gaiety. Those spiritual in nature visited shrines on Tuesday morning to seek blessings for a good year ahead, while the millennials attended parties at city restaurants, theatres, multiplexes and pubs.    

The busy BRTS road near Satyanarayanapuram, MG Road and Besant Road, in the wee hours of the day, were abuzz with merrymakers seen exchanging New Year greetings not only with their friends, but with strangers too.

Special Masses were organised in all the city churches; firecrackers were set off and cultural programmes were held, while the police maintained strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident. Hotels and restaurants were decked up to welcome the merrymakers.

Though there were no incidents of road accidents, the police, however, failed to prevent revellers, who took to rash driving and shouting, from creating nuisance.

Policemen were seen on all major roads and junctions after 11 pm on Monday night; roadblocks were arranged to catch traffic violators. As many as 50 teams from different police stations took part in the enforcement drives that continued till 2 am and 11 motorists were taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol. They were also penalised for the crime. Keeping in mind the accidents reported in past years, drives against drunk driving and overspeeding were held.

The teams were deployed near crucial locations such as  Prakasam Barrage, Bhavanipuram, Gadda Bomma Centre, Police Control Room, Seethammavaripadalu, Sitara Junction, YV Rao Estates, PVP Junction, DV Manor Junction, Benz Circle, NTR Circle, IGMC Stadium, Ramavarappadu Ring Centre, Enikepadu 100-feet Road and Kamayyathopu Centre.

The officials said the New Year was celebrated in the city without any problem and no case of road accident was reported on the occasion. Meanwhile, Vijayawada city Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao attended a cake cutting ceremony arranged at Vyas Complex on Monday night where he urged the public to safely celebrate the event.

Revellers create nuisance

Though there were no road accidents, the police failed to prevent revellers, who took to rash driving, from creating nuisance

