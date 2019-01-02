Let us rise to the occasion, says first state CJ

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a historic day in the annals of judiciary in Andhra Pradesh, Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar was sworn in as the first Chief Justice (acting) of Andhra Pradesh High Court in Vijayawada by Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday. Thirteen other judges were also administered the oath of office on the occasion.

Later, the AP High Court, being temporarily housed at Chief Minister’s camp office in Vijayawada, was inaugurated by Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar observed that with limited resources being available at this stage and some teething troubles likely to come up, everyone should rise to the occasion. “With your cooperation, we will march ahead. Our aim is to take this institution to such heights that it would be proud of in the years to come,” he said.

He said Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi sent a note lauding the efforts of Justice NV Ramana in establishing High Court in Andhra Pradesh. On the occasion, praising the efforts and vision of the Chief Minister for the new capital city, he said Justice City being built in Amaravati, would be the ultimate seat of High Court in the State.

Justice Praveen Kumar on the occasion noted that the ultimate measure of a man was not where he stood in moments of comfort but where he stood in times of challenge and controversy. “Now is the time to deliver and now is the time to act,” he exhorted.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described it as a historic occasion and urged the judges and legal functionaries to bear with the inconvenience for some time as the transit High Court building in Amaravati would be ready in another three weeks. He observed that shifting of High Court, the physical transfer of institutions, was completed.

“We have to cooperate and strive together to make AP High Court, the youngest High Court in the country, the best in India,” he said. He also praised the efforts of officials for putting in place the temporary accommodation for the High Court in four-five days.

Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana said according to the Chief Minister the new transit High Court building would be ready by January 21 and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would be participating in its inauguration. He described the High Court of Andhra Pradesh functioning from Vijayawada today as a momentous occasion.

He recalled the observations of Justice Koka Subba Rao (first judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court) during the inaugural of High Court of Andhra at Guntur on July 5, 1954, and stressed the need for everyone to rise to the occasion and prove themselves qualified to enhance the image of the High Court. Seeking cooperation of judges, advocates and people for the effective functioning of the High Court, Justice Ramana emphasised on the need for upholding the core values of the judiciary.The HC will commence regular functioning from January 2 and work till January 4, before holidays from January 5. The High Court will again reopen on January 21.

Employees allocation process over

Hyderabad: The process of allocation of officials of the Hyderabad HC between Telangana and AP was completed on Monday night. All those who opted for AP were allocated accordingly and directed to report before the registrar general at Amaravati by Friday. As the options exercised by the employees for Telangana HC was more in number, some of them were sent on deputation to AP.