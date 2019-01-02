Home Cities Vijayawada

Naidu challenges Modi for debate on NDA rule

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate on the performance of the NDA government in the last four-and-a-half years.

Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate on the performance of the NDA government in the last four-and-a-half years. While releasing a white paper on ‘State Finances and Economic Growth’ in Grievance Hall at Undavalli on Tuesday, he said, “You (BJP) argued that the UPA government did nothing for the nation. Under your administration, the country’s growth rate has declined compared to the previous governments.

Economical and administrative policies of the BJP have taken the country two decades back”. What the Modi government has done so far other than conducting raids on BJP’s political opponents to weaken and frighten them? he asked. Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government even misled courts, Naidu said that the acts of the Centre were posing a threat to democracy.

Responding to Modi’s remarks that the experiment of Grand Alliance proved futile in the Telangana elections, Naidu wondered over Modi feeling happy on the victory of TRS notwithstanding the fact that the strength of BJP has reduced to one seat from the five it had secured in the 2014 Telangana elections.
There was no reaction from Modi when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used words such as ‘Modigadu’ and ‘Sannasi’ against him, he said and alleged that Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were busy promoting the Federal Front for their survival.

Though West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) and her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik (Biju Janata Dal) did not make  any announcement, Jaitley claimed that these parties will be part of the Federal Front proposed by TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, he said.

Naidu also found fault with the TRS government for issuing advertisements in newspapers in Andhra Pradesh and termed it “an act to provoke and humiliate AP”. The TRS government is yet  to clear the pending amount of `5,000 crore to AP towards electricity bill, but it has enough money to give advertisements in newspapers here, he said.

On the occasion, Naidu said that smartphones would be distributed to each house to provide knowledge at the doorstep of common man. By using the phone, the common man can avail government services at their doorstep.

The district vision documents will be prepared by January 11 and the State vision document by  month-end. He said his government released 10 white papers so far to facilitate a debate by common man during the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme to be held from January 2 to 11.

“Despite non-cooperation from the Centre, AP stood top due to the efforts put by the State government. Now it is time for working towards next level of development. We are focusing on wealth creation to eradicate poverty,’’ Naidu said, adding that the ultimate aim is to establish a happy society by providing quality services.

