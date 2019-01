New in-charge SCR GM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RK Kulshrestha, General Manager, Southern Railway assumed charge as in-charge General Manager of South Central Railway on Tuesday.

He graduated from IIT Roorkee in 1979 and joined Indian Railway Services of Electrical Engineers - 1980 batch. He worked in various capacities in Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Southern Railway, South Central Railway, West Central Railway and RDSO, Lucknow.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), who was the SCR GM, assumed charge as Chairman, Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) and ex-officio Principal Secretary to Government of India.