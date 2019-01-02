SCR gears up to clear festive rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains from Secunderabad to Kakinada Town, Kakinada Town to Secunderabad, Narsapur to Secunderabad and Vijayawada to Secunderabad to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festival.

Train No. 07001 Secunderabad - Kakinada Town special fare trains will depart Secunderabad at 9.45 am on January 13 and 20 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 7:30 pm on the same day. En route, these special trains will stop at Kazipet, Khammam, Rayanpadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajamahendravaram, Dwarapudi and Samalkot stations.

Train No. 82715 Kakinada Town - Secunderabad Suvidha Special Train will depart Kakinada Town at 8:50 pm on January 16 and arrive at Secunderabad at 6.45 am the next day. En route, this special train will stop at Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajamahendravaram, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanpadu, Khammam and Kazipet stations.

Train No. 82710 Kakinada Town - Secunderabad Suvidha Special Train will depart Kakinada Town at 9:50 pm on January 16, 17 and 18 and arrive at Secunderabad at 7.40 am the next day. En route, this special train will stop at Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajamahendravaram, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanpadu, Khammam and Kazipet stations.

Train No. 82715 Kakinada Town - Secunderabad Suvidha Special Train will depart Kakinada Town at 10:20 pm on January 17 and 20 and arrive at Secunderabad at 8.50 am the next day.