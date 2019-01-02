Home Cities Vijayawada

State accounts for most plaints on fraudulent companies: ROC

At present, there are around 30,000 registered companies in the State, out of which close to 18,000 are active.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Regional Director (Hyderabad) of Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs MP Shah has said most of the complaints with regard to malpractices in registered companies in the south east region were from Andhra Pradesh. In wake of massive scams such as AgriGold, the officials of Registrar of Companies (ROC) also issued an advisory to the public and stakeholders to report any suspicion of fraud and malpractices in companies to them.

Speaking after inaugurating ROC’s office in Vijayawada, which will cater to the 13 districts of the State, Shah said even though a large number of companies were getting incorporated from AP, there were equal number of complaints.

“We have received a large number of complaints and there are instances of Ponzi schemes as well. We need to protect the interest of investors. So, if anybody approaches us, we will immediately take action if it falls under our purview,” he explained.

At present, there are around 30,000 registered companies in the State, out of which close to 18,000 are active. The officials said there were 143 listed companies and 1,500 unlisted. Besides these, there are 1,309 Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) in the State. “We are in the process of removing inactive companies from the list. We held two drives and cancelled registration of 9,500 companies and we will launch the third round shortly,” an ROC official said.  

Registrar of Andhra Pradesh Denning K Babu and Assistant Registrar Sai Sankar Landa, who took charge on the occasion,  said that issues could be emailed to roc.vijayawada@mca.gov.in. They also said that they would strive to make Andhra Pradesh, a shell company-free State. The ROC will also work towards creating investor awareness and time-bound resolution of complaints, they added.

The officials said Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a high incorporation of companies in the last three months. “On an average, around 1,000 companies were incorporated from AP in the past three months. If this trend continues, the State will have one lakh registered companies in five years,” they noted. Most companies getting registered were from Visakhapatnam, Amaravati region, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and other coastal districts.

Firms in State

30,000 registered companies in the State
18,000 number of active companies
143 listed companies
1,500 unlisted companies

