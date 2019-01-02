Home Cities Vijayawada

Teen killed over 'extramarital affair'

Durga Rao was pursuing ITI course in a private college, the police added. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of unidentified miscreants killed a 17-year-old youth in Devarakota village of Ghantasala Mandal on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the deceased has been identified as Alluri Ganga Durga Rao (17), a resident of Rajeev Gruha Kalpa colony in Ghantasala town.

Durga Rao was pursuing ITI course in a private college, the police added.  According to police, the incident came to light on Tuesday evening when an auto driver noticed the body of Durga Rao lying in a pool of blood.  

In the investigation, it is believed that Durga Rao was allegedly killed over an extra-marital affair with a 21-year-old married woman of the same colony. He came to Ghantasala town on Monday morning. On Tuesday, he went outside to meet his friends and was found dead under mysterious circumstances. 

“According to preliminary information collected from friends and family, the extramarital affair is suspected to be the reason behind the murder. We are collecting details of the deceased’s call register to find with whom he spoke last before the alleged murder,” the police said.

