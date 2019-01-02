What’s Jagan’s problem if Pawan is on my side?: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refusing to answer ‘hypothetical questions’ on his party’s possible alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday hinted that the possibility could not be ruled out entirely.

Replying to a query after presenting his government’s White Paper on State finances, he pointed out that the actor had been criticising him but, interestingly, he quipped that YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was targeting Pawan of late perhaps to prevent JSP from joining hands with the ‘alliance’ of BJP, TRS and YSRC.

When reporters pointed out that Jagan was saying that TDP and JSP were working together, Naidu retorted: “What is Jagan’s problem if Pawan Kalyan is on my side? Jagan should first explain whether he is sailing with BJP or not?’’

Naidu also said he had recently made an appeal to Pawan Kalyan to come out of BJP and join him in his fight against the saffron party. “Going by the developments in the recent past, it is clearly indicative that Modi, YSRC and Jagan are on one side,” Naidu observed and fel that Jagan was targeting Pawan maybe to prevent the latter from joining the alliance of Modi, TRS and YSRC.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan who participated in New Year celebrations at his party office said Jana Sena campaign for this year’s elections already started on Tuesday itself.