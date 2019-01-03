Home Cities Vijayawada

2,000 get a glimpse of Amaravati development

The Amaravati Sandarsana Yatra organised by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is evoking good response from the public.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Sandarsana Yatra organised by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is evoking good response from the public. On Wednesday, more than 2,000 people from various districts across the State visited the new capital and witnessed the development in progress.

According to a press release, people from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur and Chittoor districts took part in the initiative aimed at showing the development done so far.

The visitors started the tour at the Experience Centre in Uddandarayunipalem and later visited the construction sites of Judicial Complex and housing projects. The free tour around the capital will continue till February 10, the officials said.

Later in the day, Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd chairperson and managing director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi inspected the works of the Seed Access Road. Directing the officials to stick to quality standards, she also told them to ensure that the buses plying with visitors don’t face any inconvenience due to the works.

