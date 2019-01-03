Five lakh visit Durga temple for deeksha viramana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana concluded on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Wednesday. According to temple officials, 5.1 lakh devotees visited the temple during the five-day period, against the expectation of six lakh devotees to participate in the second biggest annual event at the temple after Dasara festivities. Devotees’ influx was high on Wednesday as compared to what was witnessed during the last four days. Right from dawn, devotee rush was high and continued till night.

Amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, the temple priests performed ‘Maha Purnahuti’ at Yagasala near Malleswara Swamy temple around 11 am marking the conclusion of Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment.

Temple priests offered a silk sari, sandalwood pieces, ghee, flowers and fruits in the ‘homam’, and gave aseervachanam (blessings) to the devotees. Temple executive officer V Koteswaramma and trust board committee chairman Y Gowranga Babu participated in the ritual.

"As many as 10,14,603 lakh laddus were sold at the 20 counters during the relinquishment period. The temple had not imposed any restrictions on the sale of laddus at the counters. Many devotees bought 10 to 20 laddus per head," Koteswaramma said.

Special medical camps were set up on the hill and down premises. Free medicines were distributed to devotees during Bhavani Deeksha Viramana. The devotee rush will also continue for the next two days, she said. The pilgrim influx will increase in the next two days as the devotees from other States are expected to throng the hill shrine during the weekend.