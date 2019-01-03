Anti-Corruption Bureau burden went up after revoking general consent to CBI, says DGP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Restriction on the entry of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Andhra Pradesh by withdrawing the general consent by the State didn’t have much of a positive impact, but has increased the burden of the ACB, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) RP Thakur, who is also the Director General of Police (DGP), said.

He said that the conviction rate by special ACB courts has improved from 52 per cent in 2017 to 57 per cent in 2018.Speaking at a press meet held on Wednesday on the annual review of ACB, Thakur said, “There has not been much of a positive impact after revoking the general consent to CBI, but it has increased our responsibility as we have to catch those involved in corruption and take action against them. We have so far trapped one Central government employee. In future too, there will be more such cases. But, we won’t give any further details.”

Thakur explained that there was an improvement in the conviction rates at the special courts. In view of the enactment of AP Special Courts Act, 2016, the Bureau has filed confiscation proposals before the authorised officers in five cases in 2018. “In four cases, orders have been received, and in 14 cases, orders of the government are added,” he said.

He said the ACB’s future plans involved the establishment of a prevention division to examine the systems, practices and procedures of the government departments and public bodies, and to identify the loopholes. “The division will make recommendations for reducing the potential for graft,” he remarked.

To a query if the ACB was collecting property details of all the State officers and their families to put them under the scanner in the wake of reports of involvement of government officials, the DGP replied in the negative. He said AP has become the third least corrupt State from 16th position in 2016. “Efforts are on to make the State corruption-free,” he said.

In 2018, the ACB

Laid 107 traps involving bribery, totaling a worth of Rs 21.64 lakh

Registered 31 Disproportionate Assets cases resulting in detection of illegal assets worth over Rs 54.72 cr

Around 18 disproportionate assets were valued between Rs 1 cr and Rs 2 cr, while two were between Rs 5 cr and Rs 8 cr

Registered eight cases of misconduct

Spent Rs 15.94 cr on constructing buildings in all 13 districts.

Got additional manpower sanction of 350 posts