BCCI senior women’s cricket tournament from today

Two Andhra women cricketers Anusha and Jhansi Lakshmi will play for India Red.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

Image for representative purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BCCI Senior Women’s Cricket Challenger Series Trophy will be organised from January 3 to 6 by Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) at Dr. Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex in Mulapadu, ACA secretary Ch Arun Kumar has said.

Three teams India Blue, India Red and India Green will participate in the tournament. Experienced players such as Poonam Raut (India Blue), Shikha Pandey (India Red) and Mona Meshram (India Green) will lead the respective teams.

Two Andhra women cricketers Anusha and Jhansi Lakshmi will play for India Red. While Srinivas Reddy of ACA will be the coach for India Blue team, Rituparma Roy will guide the India Green team and Kalpana Venkatachar will train the India Red team. The matches which will begin at 9 am, everyday, and will be telecast live on Star Sports.

On the first day, India Red will play against India Blue, followed by India Blue Versus  India Green on the second day and India Green Versus India Red on the third day. The final match will be held on January 6.

