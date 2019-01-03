Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada book festival sees drop in footfall

The second day of Vijayawada Book Festival drew less crowds on Wednesday despite majority of stalls offering huge discounts on books.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of Vijayawada Book Festival drew less crowds on Wednesday despite majority of stalls offering huge discounts on books. However, visitors are of the opinion that the books are available at lesser price on websites. The stall owners are expecting good crowds in the next few days.

Narayana Rao of Visalandhra Publications said, “We have been setting up our stall at Vijayawada Book Festival for the past few years.  The sale of Telugu books is higher compared to English books as their availability is less on online platforms.”

Popular Telugu novelist Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani was remembered and the kids recited poems, rhymes and stories on the second day of the book fest. Rehana Begum released her book titled ‘Sarihaddhullo’ on the occasion.

Many people showed interest in purchasing books related to law, medicine, competitive exams etc. The children’s book stall attracted the attention of large number of students and their parents.“We eagerly wait for the book festival every year. Book fair promotes reading habit among children,” said B Raghuram, a visitor.

