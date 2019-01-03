CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for 4-lane road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for proposed four-lane highway Samalkot-Rajanagaram road, which is a part of Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, in Kakinada on Friday.

The 29.6-km two lane road will be developed into four lane and the project is scheduled to complete in 30 months. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 300.28 crore, will be implemented with loan from Asian Development Bank (78.5 per cent) and funds from the State government (21.5 per cent). The 72.5 acres of land required for the project from Samalkot to Rajanagaram was acquired at a cost of Rs 106.75 crore.

The highway will have 4.5 metres median in rural areas and footpaths and service roads in urban areas.

At Rajanagaram, the road is connected to National Highway 16.