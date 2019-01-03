Food product unit raided in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Task Force sleuths raided a godown at KL Rao Nagar here on Wednesday and seized children’s food products.The sleuths, led by ACP Rajiv Kumar, raided the premises and arrested Madhala Praveen Kumar (37), who was running the business, and his assistants Kanakaraju Mallikarjuna (40) and Tellakula Manikantha (37).

They recovered eight machines worth Rs 25 lakh, three gas cylinders, four air compressors and substandard food products being manufactured in the name of Honey Jam, Coorg Tomato, Mango Fruit Chocolate, Orange Chocolate etc. According to the ACP, Praveen Kumar was operating the business in the name of Sri Lakshmi Products.