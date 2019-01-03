PM Modi mocks Chandrababu Naidu’s pact with ‘dusht’ Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the Centre failed in implementing the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and even dared the Prime Minister for a debate on development, Narendra Modi launched a broadside against the Telugu Desam Party government.

File photo of Prime Minister

Narendra Modi in Puri | PTI

Accusing the TDP of indulging in scams, Modi said the ruling party in AP, instead of working for the welfare of the State, was busy forming alliances with other parties because of fear of facing imminent defeat in the upcoming elections.

Interacting with booth-level BJP workers from Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada and Narasapuram parliamentary constituencies via video link on Wednesday as part of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ initiative, Modi came down heavily on Naidu and observed that the people of AP were seeking change of guard.

“Since they (TDP) have no achievements to their credit, it is natural to blame me. They speak only lies and are interested only in blaming. They indulge only in scams. Those in power in AP have not remained committed to their own (party) ideology. Can we expect them to be committed to the welfare of the people?” he questioned.

He added that former CM NT Rama Rao founded the TDP to safeguard the interests of Telugu people and to uphold Telugu pride. “Now the same TDP has a partnership with the Congress, which had made the worst attack on Telugu pride. NTR used to call Congress ‘Dusht’ Congress, and today, those in power are treating it as ‘Dosth’ Congress. So do they want to say NTR was wrong?” he sought to know.

He observed that the people of Telangana rejected the ‘Mahakutami’ and that the TDP would face a similar fate in AP. “The TDP has hitched wagons to the Congress, which divided the State without considering the feelings of the AP people. Now, the TDP is in the Congress’ lap. Could there be any bigger betrayal than this?” he asked.

The PM further fired a series of questions at Naidu, who alleged that the Centre did not extend any support to the State. He explained that close to Rs 20,000 crore was released towards resource gap and revenue deficit funding.

“This money has already been released. If they say they did not receive it, then the money has gone into whose pockets? Similarly, due to our efforts, Polavaram has been declared a national project. We released around `7,000 crore for the project.

The AP government was keen to be the executor of the project. We also accepted that. If the CAG reports are to be believed, the AP government turned out to be inefficient in executing it. Why are they not able to execute it properly?” he questioned. He asserted that the Centre would continue to seek accounts for each and every penny released and that the State government was bound to be accountable for the Central funds given to AP.

He claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre sanctioned and started 10 national educational institutions in four years.“No other government in the history of the country was able to achieve the feat we have achieved in the last four years. We must ask the TDP and the Congress as to why they did not set up any such higher educational institutions when they ruled the State for all these decades.”

Stating that the BJP’s commitment to AP’s development was unshakable, Modi added, “let me assure categorically that the BJP is with people of AP in ensuring their aspirations are fulfilled.” “We need to convince the people of AP how those in power are indulging in blatant lies to remain in power. We need to convince them how the Centre is working in multiple ways to make their lives better,” he concluded.

Modi praises ex-MLC Chalapathi

While interacting with the BJP workers from Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on senior BJP leader and former MLC PV Chalapathi. The PM said that the veteran leader’s enthusiasm to participate in the programme even at an old age, would inspire the party workers. Modi also expressed happiness for working with him in the past. With the acknowledgment of the PM, Chalapathi broke down and thanked Modi.

PM lists benefits for AP

Over 38 lakh toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission

Around 2,000 km of rural roads laid under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

2 lakh women benefited from the PM Ujjwala Yojana

Around 2.5 lakh youths got skill development training

More than 1.6 lakh families allotted houses under PM Awas Yojana

More than 26 lakh loans worth `27,000 crore provided under PM Mudra Yojana