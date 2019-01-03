No services at ASHA hospitals across Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association (ASHA) has stopped medical services at its network hospitals from Tuesday following the failure of the State government to clear pending bills worth Rs 500 crore.

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, ASHA president V Murali Krishna said the association has been providing ‘cashless’ medical treatment for employees and journalists under Arogya Raksha and NTR Vaidya Seva at 450 hospitals across the State. Over the months, the government has failed to clear the pending bills totalling `500 crore and settle 80,000 medical claims of the employees remained pending due to staff crunch.

On December 15, the ASHA had announced to go on strike to mount pressure on the government to get their pending bills cleared. However, they had postponed their strike after getting an assurance from Health Minister NMD Farooq overpayment of Rs 200 crore as against the total of Rs 500 crore. But even after completion of 15 days, the government has not yet made taken any move to clear pending bills worth Rs 200 crore, forcing ASHA to stop the services at the network hospitals, he added.

Krishna said they will continue treatment for emergency cases as well as those patients already admitted in the hospitals.Instead of paying attention to the demands, the government is resorting to threaten the ASHA to suspend the concerned doctors if they stopped working in the network hospitals. He said “We are planning to take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for redressal of our demands.” He said a section of doctors claimed that bills worth around `92 crore were cleared by the government on Wednesday.