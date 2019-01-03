Home Cities Vijayawada

On Day One, lawyers deplore poor facilities at CM’s camp office

The temporary AP High Court started functioning at Chief Minister’s camp office on Wednesday.

Advocates and petitioners entering the newly-inaugurated high court in Vijayawada on Wednesday I P Ravindra Babu

VIJAYAWADA: The temporary AP High Court started functioning at Chief Minister’s camp office on Wednesday. Several advocates, who had shifted from erstwhile Hyderabad High Court and other parts of the State, expressed their dissatisfaction over the poor facilities at the temporary High Court at Chief Minister’s camp office.

“Though the State government has started constructing the temporary HC at Nelapadu, it has failed to improve the road connectivity between Vijayawada and Nelapadu. Focus should be laid on improving bus services to Nelapadu from Vijayawada and Guntur bus terminals for the convenience of the general public,” P Venugopal, an advocate, said.

Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) C Praveen Kumar along with 13 other judges convened a meeting and discussed the way forward before taking up case proceedings. The ACJ along with Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy conducted hearing of cases related to various departments that include Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Prohibition Excise (Krishna) Revenue (West Godavari), Municipal Administration and Urban Development (Vizianagaram) and Education (Guntur, YSR Kadapa and East Godavari districts). According to court officials, around 1.50 lakh pending cases are in the AP HC, records of which are still in physical form as e-filing of the records is yet to be taken up.

Even as the advocates from Hyderabad High Court began shifting to Vijayawada, it is expected to take more time for arrival of the records. Moreover, from January 5 to 20, the HC will remain closed for Sankranti vacation and the court will resume on January 21. After vacation,  the HC will commence in a full-fledged manner, they added.

YSR Congress Legal Cell State chairperson and advocate P Sudhakar Reddy termed it a “Black Day” for advocates. Naidu has disgraced the judiciary by housing the High Court in his camp office, he alleged.  
Informing about the case status of knife attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said he appealed to the ACJ to take up hearing of the case on January 4, as scheduled earlier. But the ACJ said he will take up the proceedings if the case records reach the court in time. Otherwise, the case will be referred to some other bench, Reddy said.

