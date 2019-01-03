Plan to extend Vidyarthi Nestam scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the School Education department are planning to extend Vidyardhi Nestam scheme across the State under which school teachers adopt students from Classes 6 to 10 and prepare them to achieve good results in final examinations.

Students of Class 10 were included in the initiative last year and now the department wants the same to be extended to include students of government schools studying from Class 6 to Class 10. The aim is the teachers could pay attention on students from Classes 6 and 7 instead of Class 10 thus improving their performance drastically. The teachers will adopt students who are weak in studies and regularly enquire of them about special classes and exam preparation among others.

At present, the process of adoption of students of Class 10 by teachers of government schools has been completed in all districts.Speaking to TNIE, Deputy DEO, Krishna district, K Ravi Kumar said, “The plan is to include weak students from Class 6 to Class 10 so that they can improve their performance in the final examination. The government will decide soon.”