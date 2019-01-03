Home Cities Vijayawada

Plan to extend Vidyarthi Nestam scheme

Students of Class 10 were included in the initiative last year and now the department wants the same to be extended to include students of government schools studying from Class 6 to Class 10.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the School Education department are planning to extend Vidyardhi Nestam scheme across the State under which school teachers adopt students from Classes 6 to 10 and prepare them to achieve good results in final examinations.

Students of Class 10 were included in the initiative last year and now the department wants the same to be extended to include students of government schools studying from Class 6 to Class 10. The aim is the teachers could pay attention on students from Classes 6 and 7 instead of Class 10 thus improving their performance drastically. The teachers will adopt students who are weak in studies and regularly enquire of them about special classes and exam preparation among others.

At present, the process of adoption of students of Class 10 by teachers of government schools has been completed in all districts.Speaking to TNIE, Deputy DEO, Krishna district, K Ravi Kumar said, “The plan is to include weak students from Class 6 to Class 10 so that they can improve their performance in the final examination. The government will decide soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidyardhi Nestam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp