Respite from cold wave likely

People of Andhra Pradesh will have a respite from biting cold wave conditions from Thursday, according to the Met department officials.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:58 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People of Andhra Pradesh will have a respite from biting cold wave conditions from Thursday, according to the Met department officials.As per the weatherman, cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, fog and slightly chilly winds will continue for a few more days during late nights and early hours of the day.

As of now, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind pattern has changed with northeast monsoon rains ceasing over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and adjoining parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from Wednesday.The IMD forecast read dry weather conditions will continue in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region throughout the week.

From Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, minimum temperature was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur district with 11 degrees Celsius. Temperature in Arogyavaram, Nandyal, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam was between 12 and 13 degrees Celsius. There was a deviation of three to five degrees from the minimum temperature in parts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

